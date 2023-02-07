Valvoline Inc. (VVV) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 07, 2023 1:38 PM ETValvoline Inc. (VVV)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.98K Followers

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Elizabeth Russell - Investor Relations

Sam Mitchell - Chief Executive Officer

Lori Flees - President of Retail Services

Mary Meixelsperger - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley

Mike Harrison - Seaport Research Partners

Dan Rizzo - Jefferies

Chris Shaw - Monness, Crespi & Hardt

Operator

Good morning or good afternoon, all, and welcome to the Valvoline First Quarter FY ‘23 Earnings Webcast. My name is Adam, and I'll be your operator for today. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand the floor over to Elizabeth Russell to begin. So Elizabeth, please go ahead when you are ready.

Elizabeth Russell

Thanks, Adam. Good morning, and welcome to Valvoline's first quarter fiscal 2023 conference call and webcast. On February 7, at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Valvoline released results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2022. This presentation should be viewed in conjunction with that earnings release, a copy of which is available on our Investor Relations website at investors.valvoline.com. Please note that these results are preliminary until we file our Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

On this morning's call is Sam Mitchell, our CEO, Lori Flees, our President of Retail Services; and Mary Meixelsperger, our CFO.

As shown on slide two, any of our remarks today that are not statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions as of the date of this presentation and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Valvoline assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

In this presentation and in our remarks, we will be discussing our results on an

