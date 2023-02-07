Aramark (ARMK) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 07, 2023 1:52 PM ETAramark (ARMK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.98K Followers

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Felise Kissell - VP, IR & Corporate Development

John Zillmer - CEO

Tom Ondrof - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Toni Kaplan - Morgan Stanley

Ian Zaffino - Oppenheimer

Andrew Steinerman - JPMorgan

Neil Tyler - Redburn

Shlomo Rosenbaum - Stifel

Heather Balsky - Bank of America

Leo Carrington - Citi

Faiza Alwy - Deutsche Bank

Andrew Wittmann - RW Baird

Stephanie Moore - Jefferies

Jaafar Mestari - Exane BNP Paribas

Ronan Kennedy - Barclays

Ashish Sabadra - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Aramark's First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Results Conference Call. My name is Norma, and I will be your operator for today's call. At this time, I would like to inform you that this conference is being recorded for rebroadcast, and that all participants are in a listen-only mode. We will open the conference call for questions at the conclusion of the company's remarks.

I will now turn the call over to Felise Kissell, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Ms. Kissell, please proceed.

Felise Kissell

Thank you, and welcome to Aramark's first quarter fiscal 2023 earnings conference call and webcast. Hope you all are doing well. This morning, we will be hearing from our Chief Executive Officer, John Zillmer; as well as our Chief Financial Officer, Tom Ondrof.

As a reminder, our notice regarding forward-looking statements is included in our press release this morning, which can be found on our website.

During this call, we will be making comments that are forward-looking. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of various risks, uncertainties, and important factors, including those discussed in the Risk Factors, MD&A and other sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other SEC

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.