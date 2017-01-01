With the sharp rally in the markets since the start of the year, especially in tech stocks, one question that many investors are asking is: is it too late to benefit from the rebound? Many of last year's deepest-hit growth stocks are up double digits already this year almost entirely on sentiment; while earnings season has yet to play out for most of these names.
My short answer here: no, it's not too late - and stock selection remains of the utmost importance. That's why I'm doubling down here on Palantir (NYSE:PLTR), the big data giant known for its close association with the U.S. government. Having rebounded ~30% so far this year, I think Palantir still has plenty of steam to rally further.
I am very bullish on Palantir. It is still one of the largest individual holdings in my stock portfolio, and I routinely use dips as an opportunity to either add to my position or sell short-dated puts to earn quick premiums. In my view, short-sighted thinking has dragged Palantir down: yes, even though macro headwinds are pressuring Palantir's deal flow, this is not at all a problem unique to Palantir as all enterprise SaaS companies have experienced higher scrutiny in the deal approval process. Few, however, have software products with as broad of a use case as Palantir, and with as large of an addressable market.
Here is my full bullish thesis on Palantir:
Recall that during the peak of tech-stock mania during the pandemic, Palantir was one of the hottest trades in the stock market, commanding valuation multiples north of >20x forward revenue.
That valuation is a relic of the past, and though I'm almost certain Palantir will never return to such an aggressive valuation, I think there is room for the stock to climb north.
At current share prices of just over $8, Palantir trades at a market cap of $17.29 billion. After we net off the $2.47 billion in cash on Palantir's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $14.82 billion. For the current fiscal year FY23, meanwhile, Wall Street analysts have a consensus revenue target of $2.29 billion for the company, representing 21% y/y growth (data from Yahoo Finance).
This puts Palantir's valuation at just 6.5x EV/FY23 revenue. In my view, I'm a confident buyer here until the stock reaches 9x forward revenue, implying a $11 price target and ~34% upside from current levels.
Much fuss has been made over Palantir's declining revenue growth rates. In Q3, Palantir's most recently released quarter, the company reported 22% y/y revenue growth - slightly beating Wall Street's expectations, but guiding to $501-$503 million in revenue for the fourth quarter as well, implying a deceleration to 16% y/y growth.
The usual suspects are at play here: FX headwinds have hurt the company's international revenue, and macro headwinds are impacting the company's pipeline.
And as shown in the chart below, the impact to the company's commercial segment - its biggest growth engine - has been severe, with revenue growth decelerating to 17% y/y from 46% y/y in the prior year quarter.
Alex Karp, the company's CEO, certainly acknowledged the impacts of a toughening macro environment, but expressed confidence in Palantir's ability to navigate through it during the Q&A portion of the Q3 earnings call:
I mean other people should -- we've been predicting an even more challenging macro environment than this for the last 20 years. I mean how long have we been in the trenches together? 17 years in the trenches. The products are built for a disjointed world, a world where you need horizontal and vertical integration in the military context or actually we have low latency where your systems -- underlying systems actually don't work even though on the PowerPoint, they say they do, where you have to deliver results overnight, where your business totally f-ed and you got to make it work in a quarter. That's what our business is built for.
By the way, that's why we prepared and then that's the technical thing. Why do we have 8 quarters of free cash flow? Do you think it's a coincidence, we were preparing for this. We have -- why do we have $2.4 billion in the bank and no debt? We weren't living in the metasphere. We were living in this world in the way we thought it would be -- and we've been essentially -- you could even look at this as a prep. We're a prepper company. We've been preparing it's like -- preppers have their rucksack and a rifle. We have PG, GAIA, Foundry and $2.4 billion in the bank and no debt."
It's worth noting that Palantir, which has historically had a very small number of overall customers (with its reliance on government contracts), still managed to add 33 net-new customers in Q3 as major headwinds intensified, growing the total customer base by 66% y/y.
Year-over-year metrics also look quite rosy from a billings perspective. The company closed 273 deals in Q3, up 63% y/y, while billings grew 47% y/y to $509 million, well in excess of revenue and adding to the company's deferred revenue backlog. As seasoned software investors are aware, billings represent a better longer-term trajectory of a company's growth trend, as it captures deals signs in the quarter that will get recognized as revenue in future quarters.
One final positive callout worth making: the compression in Palantir's share price, at the very least, is lowering the company's stock-based comp expense on an as-reported basis. This means that the company's GAAP operating losses were cut down in Q3 to -$62.1 million, representing a -13% operating margin: significantly better than -23% in the year-ago quarter.
In today's market, which is more sensitive to tech companies' bottom lines, I think the positive GAAP developments here will be an additional tailwind to Palantir stock.
In my view, investors have a very rare window to buy into this iconic tech company at a heavy discount to its true worth. Palantir still has plenty of growth levers to pull, especially in the enterprise space, where its products have been deployed only across a small number of companies and industries despite having broad-based applicability. Stay long here.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
