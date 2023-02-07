Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 07, 2023 2:00 PM ETRoyal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.98K Followers

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael McCarthy - Vice President-Investor Relations

Jason Liberty - Chief Executive Officer

Naftali Holtz - Chief Financial Officer

Michael Bayley - President and CEO of Royal Caribbean International

Conference Call Participants

Steve Wieczynski - Stifel

Robin Farley - UBS

Vince Ciepiel - Cleveland Research Company

Brandt Montour - Barclays

Benjamin Chaiken - Credit Suisse

James Hardiman - Citigroup

Daniel Politzer - Wells Fargo

Patrick Scholes - Truist Securities

Frederick Wightman - Wolfe Research

Operator

Good morning. My name is Regina, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Royal Caribbean Group's Fourth Quarter Full Year 2022 and Business Update Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to introduce Michael McCarthy, Vice President of Investor Relations Mr. McCarthy, the floor is yours.

Michael McCarthy

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for our fourth quarter and full year 2022 business update conference call. Joining me here in Miami are Jason Liberty, our Chief Executive Officer; Naftali Holtz, our Chief Financial Officer; and Michael Bayley, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean International.

Before we get started, I'd like to note that we're making forward-looking statements during this call. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Please refer to our earnings release issued this morning as well as our filings with the SEC for a description of these factors. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements as circumstances change.

Also, we will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are adjusted as defined, and a reconciliation of all non-GAAP

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.