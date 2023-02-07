Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 07, 2023 2:07 PM ETSpirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.98K Followers

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

DeAnne Gabel - Senior Director, Investor Relations

Ted Christie - Chief Executive Officer

Matt Klein - Chief Commercial Officer

Scott Haralson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mike Linenberg - Deutsche Bank

Jamie Baker - JPMorgan

Duane Pfennigwerth - Evercore ISI

Dan McKenzie - Seaport Global

Helane Becker - Cowen

Savi Syth - Raymond James

Stephen Trent - Citi

Scott Group - Wolfe Research

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. My name is Abby and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Spirit Airlines Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. And I will now turn the conference over to DeAnne Gabel, Senior Director of Investor Relations. You may begin.

DeAnne Gabel

Thank you, Abby and welcome, everyone to Spirit Airlines’ fourth quarter 2022 earnings call. This call is being recorded and simultaneously webcast. A replay of this call will be archived on our website for a minimum of 60 days. Presenting on today’s call are Ted Christie, Spirit’s Chief Executive Officer; Matt Klein, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Scott Haralson, our Chief Financial Officer. Also joining us in the room are other members of our senior leadership team.

Today’s discussion contains forward-looking statements that are based on the company’s current expectations and are not a guarantee of future performance. There could be significant risks and uncertainties that cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, various risks and uncertainties related to the acquisition of Spirit by JetBlue and other risk factors as discussed in our reports on file with the SEC.

We

