High Beta, Small Cap Value Still Lead Equity Factors In 2023

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.86K Followers

Summary

  • The US stock market rally this year continues to be led by so-called high-beta stocks, which are outperforming the broad market by a wide margin, based on a set of proxy ETFs through Monday’s (Feb 6) close.
  • The iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF is up 13.9%, a solid premium over the broad market’s year-to-date gain.
  • Although most of the major equity factors are posting gains so far in 2023, the downside outlier is momentum.

Close-up ETF concept with quotes, timeline, percentages, charts and financial figures on a screen.

Torsten Asmus

The US stock market rally this year continues to be led by so-called high-beta stocks, which are outperforming the broad market by a wide margin, based on a set of proxy ETFs through Monday's close (Feb. 6).

Invesco

James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

