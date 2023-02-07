Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 07, 2023 2:17 PM ETHaemonetics Corporation (HAE)
Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Trenk - Manager, Investor Relations

Chris Simon - Chief Executive Officer

Roy Galvin – President, Global Plasma and Blood Center

James D'Arecca - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Drew Ranieri - Morgan Stanley

Mike Matson - Needham & Company

Joanne Wuensch - Citi

Anthony Petrone - Mizuho

Andrew Cooper - Raymond James

Dave Turkaly - JMP

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Haemonetics Third Quarter Fiscal '23 Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session, instructions will be given at that time. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to David Trenk, Manager, Investor Relations. You may begin.

David Trenk

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Haemonetics third quarter fiscal '23 conference call and webcast. I'm joined today by Chris Simon, our CEO; Roy Galvin, President of our Global Plasma and Blood Center businesses; and James D'Arecca, our CFO.

This morning, we posted our third quarter and year-to-date fiscal '23 results to our Investor Relations website, along with updates to our fiscal '23 guidance and the analytical tables with the information that we will refer to on this call. Unless otherwise noted, all revenue growth rates we will discuss today are organic and exclude the impact of currency fluctuation, strategic exits of product lines, acquisitions and divestitures. Additionally, to help investors understand Haemonetics ongoing business performance, we will refer to non-GAAP financial measures. These measures excluded certain charges and income items. For additional details about excluded items, comparisons with the same periods in fiscal '22 and reconciliations to our GAAP results, please refer to our third quarter and year-to-date fiscal '23 earnings release posted on our IR website.

