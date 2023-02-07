SBI Holdings, Inc. (SBHGF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 07, 2023 2:21 PM ETSBI Holdings, Inc. (SBHGF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.98K Followers

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:SBHGF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2023 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Company Representative

Let us begin. Please allow me to take off my mask. Thank you very much for joining us today in the venue and online for this meeting presenting the results of SBI Holdings for the nine-months of the fiscal year ending at March 2023. My name is Katachick [Ph] incharge of financial and accounting. The presentation will last for about 30 minutes followed by Q&A session.

Starting with the other consolidated results over the nine months until the end of the third quarter. And we are going to round up some of the other figures. The revenue JPY68 billion or 30% up year-on-year and the pretax profit JPY48.1 billion minus 86.9% year-on-year quarterly profit JPY36 billion minus 89.4% year-on-year profit attributable to owners of the company JPY8 billion and minus 97.8% last year, when the Shinsei Bank was consolidated there was negative, the goodwill which was close to JPY200 billion had a quite a big impact.

Without that one of element, the results will be those numbers in parenthesis. First, the consolidated results our study or the revenue, the financial services, earnings grew significantly. So the all-in-all 30% plus as to financial services business because of the negative goodwill down 58.4% at JPY113.6. This negative goodwill with the other consolidation of the other Shinsei Bank, and the result of that impact up 46.1% year-on-year that's the result of the profit for financial services business.

The other negative factors are as follows; first, negative goodwill and another thing is in the investment business. In some other names there were some variation losses, especially the TP Bank listed in Vietnam and some other overseas listed names. There were some evaluation losses of about JPY46

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.