AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 07, 2023 2:32 PM ETAGCO Corporation (AGCO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.98K Followers

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Greg Peterson - Head, Investor Relations

Eric Hansotia - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Damon Audia - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jamie Cook - Credit Suisse

Sean McMullen - JPMorgan

Jerry Revich - Goldman Sachs

Kristen Owen - Oppenheimer

Tim Thein - Citigroup

Larry De Maria - William Blair

Seth Weber - Wells Fargo Securities

Mig Dobre - Baird

Stephen Volkmann - Jefferies

Nicole DeBlase - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the AGCO Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Greg Peterson, AGCO Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Greg Peterson

Thanks Anthony and good morning. Welcome to those of you joining us for AGCO’s fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. We will refer to a slide presentation this morning that’s posted on our website at www.agcocorp.com. The non-GAAP measures used in that presentation are reconciled to GAAP metrics in the appendix of that presentation.

We will also make forward-looking statements this morning on our call with respect to demand, product development and capital expenditure plans, production levels, engineering expense, exchange rates, pricing, share repurchases, dividends, interest rates, future commodity prices, crop production, supply chain disruption, inflation, component delivery, sales, margins, earnings, cash flow, tax rates and other financial metrics. We wish to caution you that these statements are predictions and that actual events may differ materially.

We refer you to the periodic reports that we file from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. These documents discuss important factors that could cause the actual results

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.