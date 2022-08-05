Zillow: The Housing Market May Not Recover As Quickly As Anticipated

Feb. 07, 2023
Summary

  • Zillow's shift in strategy removes the risk of iBuying, while still allowing the company to capitalize on its control over discovery in the housing market.
  • To implement this strategy, Zillow must introduce a range of new products, which may not go as smoothly as the company expects.
  • Near-term performance will be dominated by the housing market, which may rebound to some extent if mortgage rates decline.
  • There is an underappreciated risk of an extended housing market downturn based on affordability and strong construction activity in recent years.

Aerial View of Suburban Landscape

shaunl

Buying, selling or renting a property remains a difficult and expensive process. Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) is trying to remove some of the friction from housing transactions by introducing a "super app", which they hope will help them to capture a greater

Housing Super App

Figure 1: Housing Super App (source: Zillow)

Daily Active App Users

Figure 2: Daily Active App Users (source: Zillow)

Potential to Expand Transaction Share

Figure 3: Potential to Expand Transaction Share (source: Zillow)

Potential to Increase Revenue per Transaction

Figure 4: Potential to Increase Revenue per Transaction (source: Zillow)

Zillow 2025 Targets

Figure 5: Zillow 2025 Targets (source: Zillow)

Further Opportunities

Figure 6: Further Opportunities (source: Zillow)

Existing Home Sales and Mortgage Rates

Figure 7: Existing Home Sales and Mortgage Rates (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Housing Affordability

Figure 8: Housing Affordability (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Housing Inventory and Median Home Price Appreciation

Figure 9: Housing Inventory and Median Home Price Appreciation (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Zillow Gross Profit Growth

Figure 10: Zillow Gross Profit Growth (source: Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha)

Zillow Profit Margins

Figure 11: Zillow Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha)

Zillow Job Openings

Figure 12: Zillow Job Openings (source: Revealera.com)

I have been managing my own investment portfolio for the past 9 years with a focus on fundamental research and deep value investing over long time horizons. My primary interest is finding early stage innovations which will create long-term value. I have a Bachelors degree in finance, an MBA and have completed the CFA and CMT exams.richarddurant.substack.com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

