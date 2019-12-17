Cloudflare Q4 Preview: Show Me Time

Feb. 07, 2023 3:46 PM ETCloudflare, Inc. (NET)
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Marketplace

Summary

  • Cloudflare is a highly respected business amongst its customers and shareholders.
  • However, with the stock down more than 70% from its highs, it's time for the company to change its corporate mindset.
  • The multiple that investors are asked to pay today is the lowest its been for years.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Deep Value Returns get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Global Connections

imaginima/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) is about to report its Q4 earnings this Thursday after hours. With the stock going nowhere in two years and being down more than 70% from its all-time highs, it's worthwhile revising this investment thesis.

Clearly, investors

Strong Investment Potential

My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.

I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.

Investing Made EASY

As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.

    • Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
    • Check out members' reviews.
    • High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
    • The place where value is everything.

This article was written by

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
40.72K Followers
High upside energy, commodity, tech, and dividend stocks
THANK YOU for all the help that everyone has so kindly offered me, in how to think about businesses from different perspectives.

DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Marketplace with real performance. No gimmicks. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.

We are all working together to compound returns.

WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.