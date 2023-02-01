JNUG Could Explode If Gold Follows Through On The Upside

Summary

  • Gold has been trending higher since the September 2022 low.
  • The long-term bull market in gold is twenty-four years old.
  • Gold mining shares tend to leverage percentage moves in the metal - Junior miners can provide even more gearing.
  • GDXJ’s price action from March 2020 to August 2020 is an example of an explosive move in gold, gold mining shares, and junior gold mining shares.
  • JNUG is a leveraged diversified junior gold mining ETF that turbocharges the GDXJ ETF - JNUG requires a price and time risk-reward dynamic, as timing is everything when using leverage.
Gold reached a nominal record high in March 2022, when the price rose to $2,072 per ounce. Bull markets rarely move in straight lines, and the rally ran out of upside steam, leading to a decline to $1,613 six months later in September 2022, a 22.2% correction. Meanwhile, the

Rally from the September 2022 low

Chart of April COMEX Gold Futures (Barchart)

Bullish trend over the past twenty-four years

Long-Term COMEX Gold Futures Chart (Barchart)

2020 rally that outperformed gold

Chart of the GDX Senior Gold Mining Share ETF Product (Barchart)

2020 rally that outperformed gold and GDX

Chart of the GDXJ Junior Gold Mining Share ETF Product (Barchart)

Top Holdings

Top Holdings of the GDXJ ETF (Seeking Alpha)

Fund profile

Fund Profile for the JNUG Product (Seeking Alpha)

Top holdings

Top Holdings of the JNUG Product (Seeking Alpha)

Split history

Split History for JUNG (splithistory.com)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.

The author is long gold.

Comments (1)

