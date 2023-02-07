Cineplex Inc. (CPXGF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 07, 2023 3:00 PM ETCineplex Inc. (CPXGF), CGX:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.98K Followers

Cineplex Inc. (OTCPK:CPXGF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mahsa Rejali - Executive Director, Corporate Development and IR

Ellis Jacob - President and CEO

Gord Nelson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Derek Lessard - TD Securities

Maher Yaghi - Scotiabank

Adam Shine - National Bank Financial

Aravinda Galappatthige - Canaccord Genuity

Drew McReynolds - RBC

Operator

Hello everyone, and welcome to the Cineplex Inc. Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name, Daisy, and I'll be your moderator for today. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand over to your host Mahsa Rejali, Executive Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations to begin. So Mahsa, please go ahead.

Mahsa Rejali

Good morning, and welcome. With me today is Ellis Jacob, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Gord Nelson, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before I turn over the call to Ellis, let me remind you that certain statements being made are forward-looking and subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions regarding the information currently available. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could results -- cause results to vary include, among other things, the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, adverse factors generally encountered in the film exhibition industry, risks associated with other national and world events, discovery of undisclosed material liabilities and general economic conditions. Following today's remarks, we will close the call with our customary question-and-answer period.

I will now turn the call over to Ellis Jacob.

Ellis Jacob

Thank you, Mahsa. Good morning, and welcome to our Q4 and year end 2022 conference call. We are glad you could join us today.

Before we review the fourth quarter results, I'd like to address two important

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.