Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 07, 2023 3:16 PM ETFlexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.98K Followers

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alejandro Huerta - CFO, Treasurer & Secretary

Jerald Dittmer - President, CEO & Director

Derek Schmidt - COO

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Lebiedzinski - Sidoti & Company

JP Geygan - Global Value Investment

John Deysher - Bertolet Capital Trust

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Flexsteel Industries Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn the conference over to Alejandro Huerta, Chief Financial Officer for Flexsteel Industries. Please go ahead.

Alejandro Huerta

Thank you, and welcome to today's call to discuss Flexsteel Industries' Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 financial results. Our earnings release, which we issued after market close yesterday, Monday, February 6, is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.flexsteel.com under News and Events. I am here today with Jerry Dittmer, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Derek Schmidt, Chief Operating Officer. On today's call, we will provide prepared remarks, and then we will open the call to your questions. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that the comments on today's call will include forward-looking statements, which can be identified using words such as estimate, anticipate, expect and similar phrases.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those that are described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K as updated by our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings as applicable. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this conference call and should not be relied upon as

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.