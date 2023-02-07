KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2023 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter Kweon - Head of Investor Relations

Scott YH Seo - Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Cho Nam Hoon - Chief Global Strategy Officer

Cheal Soo Choi - Chief Risk Management Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kim Jae-woo - Samsung Securities

Jihyun Cho - J.P. Morgan

Yafei Tian - Citi

Kim Do-ha - Hanwha Securities

Shim Jongmin - CLSA

Peter Kweon

Greetings. I am Peter Kweon, the Head of IR at KBFG. We will now begin the 2022 Annual Business Results Presentation. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to everyone for participating today.

We have here with us our group CFO and SEVP, Scott YH Seo, as well as other members from our group management. We will first hear the 2022 annual major financial highlights from our CFO and SEVP, and then have a Q&A session.

I would like to invite our SEVP and CFO to deliver 2022 annual earnings results.

Scott YH Seo

Good afternoon. I'm Scott YH Seo, CFO of KBFG. Thank you for joining the company's annual 2022 earnings presentation.

Before looking at the details of the income statement, I will briefly run through the highlights of business performance and key indicators of the group.

KBFG's FY '22 net profit was KRW4,413.3 billion, flat year-over-year but has underperformed market expectations or the consensus estimates of the analysts.

EPS for '22 was KRW11,002, down 1.2% year-over-year, and ROE on common stock basis was 9.9%. As a CFO, it's regretful to have to announce results that fall short of expectations of shareholders and investors. Biggest reason why we fell short of market expectations in '22 net profit is due to preemptive provisioning based on conservative FLC, forward-looking criteria.

