EV Company News For The Month Of January 2023

Trend Investing profile picture
Trend Investing
Marketplace

Summary

  • Global electric car sales Dec. 2022 were an estimated 1.1 million+. China sales up 83% YoY to 30% share. Europe up 147% YoY to 38% share. US ~7% share.
  • EV market news - UK's petrol and diesel sales eroded as EV sales surged 40% in 2022. China new-energy vehicle sales, shipments nearly doubled in 2022.
  • EV company news - BYD seeks 40% of India EV market by 2030. Tesla cuts prices globally by up to 20%. Stellantis Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept unveiled at CES2023.
  • Volkswagen Group delivers 26% more all-electric vehicles in 2022. BMW Group's sales of fully-electric vehicles more than doubled to 215,755 units in 2022. Mercedes Benz electric car retail sales more than doubled to 117,800 units (+124%) in 2022.
  • Great Wall Motor aims to raise its sales proportion of new energy vehicles to 80% by 2025. Toyota shocks with CEO announcement that could indicate a stronger next-gen vehicle focus.
  • I do much more than just articles at Trend Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Couple using mobile phone while their electric car is charged

SimonSkafar/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to the January 2023 edition of Electric Vehicle [EV] company news.

January saw December 2022 global plugin electric car sales smash all previous records. Record global sales (estimate), record China sales, and record Europe sales. Wow!

Global electric car sales reached 10.522m in 2022 and 13% market share

EV-Volumes

Plugin electric cars by region showing YoY growth in 2022

EV-Volumes

Bloomberg breakdown of EV sales by year and region

BloombergNEF

Global EV sales by OEM in 2022

EV-Volumes

Global EV sales forecast

Mining.com

BloombergNEF long term EV forecast (global EV share to exceed 70% by 2040)

BloombergNEF

BloombergNEF forecasts ~40.4% global passenger EV market share in 2030 and 75.3% in 2040

BloombergNEF

Incat's world's largest electric ferry

Incat website

A summary from Tesla's Q4, 2022 and full year 2022 financial results

Tesla Q4, 2022 results

A summary from Tesla's Q4, 2022 and full year 2022 financial results

Tesla Q4, 2022 results

Energy storage results

Tesla Q4, 2022 results

A summary from Tesla's Q4, 2022 and full year 2022 financial results

Tesla Q4, 2022 results

Ram 1500 Revolution Battery-electric Vehicle (BEV) Concept

Stellantis

Pole to Pole BTS with Ariya e-4ORCE

Nissan Motor Corporation

All-New eK X EV

Mitsubishi Motors

Polestar 2 MY24

Polestar

Tata Motors Nexon EV MAX

Tata Motors

Sony Honda Mobility AFEELA

AFEELA

ICE vehicle phase out target dates

BloombergNEF

Trend Investing

Trend Investing subscribers benefit from early access to articles and exclusive articles on investing ideas and the latest trends (especially in the EV and EV metals sector). Plus CEO interviews, chat room access with other professional investors. Read "The Trend Investing Difference", or sign up here.

Trend Investing articles:

This article was written by

Trend Investing profile picture
Trend Investing
25.87K Followers
Author of Trend Investing
Trend Investing looks at investment trends for professional investors.

The Trend Investing group includes qualified financial personnel with a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment (similar to CFA) and well over 20 years of professional experience in financial markets. Trend Investing searches the globe for great investments with a focus on "trend investing" themes. Some focus trends include electric vehicles and the lithium/cobalt/graphite/nickel/copper/vanadium miners, battery and plastics recycling, the online data boom, 5G, IoTs, AI, cloud computing, renewable energy, energy storage etc. Trend Investing was recently selected as the leading expert consultancy for a U.S government project on the EV supply chain. Trend Investing hosts a Marketplace Service called Trend Investing for professional and sophisticated investors. The service is information only and does not offer advise or recommendations. See Seeking Alpha's Terms of use. https://seekingalpha.com/page/terms-of-use

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TESLA (TSLA), BYD CO (HK:1211), FISKER (FSR), GREENPOWER MOTOR [TSXV:GPV], BATT, VERTICAL AEROSPACE (EVTL), LILIUM N.V. (LILM), APTERA MOTORS (PRIVATE, BOUGHT VIA WEFUNDER) either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for ‘information purposes only’ and should not be considered as any type of advice or recommendation. Readers should "Do Your Own Research" ("DYOR") and all decisions are your own. See also Seeking Alpha Terms of Use of which all site users have agreed to follow. https://about.seekingalpha.com/terms

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.