NOV Inc. (NOV) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 07, 2023 3:38 PM ETNOV Inc. (NOV)
NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 7, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Blake McCarthy - VP, Corporate Development and IR

Clay Williams - Chairman, President and CEO

Jose Bayardo - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jim Rollyson - Raymond James

Chase Mulvehill - Bank of America

Luke Lemoine - Piper Stanley

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Stephen Gengaro - Stifel

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the NOV Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today’s conference call, Mr. Blake McCarthy, Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.

Blake McCarthy

Welcome, everyone, to NOV’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call.

With me today are Clay Williams, our Chairman, President and CEO; and Jose Bayardo, our Senior Vice President and CFO.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that some of today’s comments are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. They involve risks and uncertainty, and actual results may differ materially. No one should assume these forward-looking statements remain valid later in the quarter or later in the year. For a more detailed discussion of the major risk factors affecting our business, please refer to our latest forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our comments also include non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the nearest corresponding GAAP measures are in our earnings release available on our website.

On a U.S. GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2022, NOV reported revenues of $2.07 billion and net income of $104 million. For

