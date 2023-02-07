CTS Corporation (CTS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 07, 2023 3:44 PM ETCTS Corporation (CTS)
CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kieran O’Sullivan - President and Chief Executive Officer

Ashish Agrawal - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brady Lierz - Stephens

Joshua Buchalter - Cowen

John Franzreb - Sidoti

David Kelley - Jefferies

Hendi Susanto - Gabelli Funds

Operator

Hello, everyone and welcome to the CTS Q4 2022 Earnings Call. My name is Bruno and I will be operating your call today. [Operator Instructions] I will now hand over to your host, Mr. Kieran O’Sullivan, President, CEO. Mr. Kieran, please go ahead.

Kieran O’Sullivan

Thanks, Bruno. Good morning and welcome everyone to our fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call. We delivered solid financial results in the face of economic uncertainties that remain elevated driven in part by the current geopolitical environment in Europe, demand softness as well as rising interest rates and inflation. Although supply constraints are easing as we experience shortened lead times, we expect inflation and some supply pressures to remain a challenge, especially in the first quarter of 2023.

As discussed in October, we were impacted in the fourth quarter by supply issues from a semiconductor supplier for our smart actuator product line. Our focus on profitable growth, diversification through our advanced materials capability and electrification in mobility markets remain our highest priorities. We are energized and focused on achieving our long-term growth goals and improving our operational performance.

For the fourth quarter 2022, sales were $142 million, an increase of 7.4% from the same period last year, including the negative impact of the anticipated short-term semiconductor supply pressures we noted in our last earnings call. Adjusted gross margin was 36.3%, down 38 basis points from the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 22.9%, up 200 basis points versus the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted diluted earnings

