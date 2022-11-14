Texas Pacific Land: Still Expensive And With Principal-Agent Problems

Feb. 07, 2023 5:17 PM ETTexas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL)
Atlas Equity Research profile picture
Atlas Equity Research
938 Followers

Summary

  • Even after the recent correction, the spread between TPL’s earnings yield and the 2-year US treasury remains negative.
  • The company is in the process of suing some of its investors.
  • The correction may not be over, given the rising rates environment.

Oil industry well pumps

Pgiam

Back in November, I covered Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL) and expressed an opinion that the company is overdue a correction. Now that the share price has fallen roughly 20% since then, it's time to take a second look at

overview

Business Overview (TPL)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Atlas Equity Research profile picture
Atlas Equity Research
938 Followers
Focused on value plays, preferably with a near term catalyst and/or improving market conditions. My approach is grounded on the fundamentals of the business, emphasizing its ability to generate cash and withstand unfavorable economic environment.   * Associated with Insight Analytics

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.