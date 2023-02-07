Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.98K Followers

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Melanie Skijus - Vice President of Investor Relations

Michael Doss - President and Chief Executive Officer

Stephen Scherger - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ghansham Panjabi - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Mark Weintraub - Seaport Research Partners

George Staphos - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Kyle White - Deutsche Bank AG

Adam Samuelson - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Gabrial Hajde - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Kieran de Brun - Mizuho Securities

Michael Roxland - Truist Securities, Inc.

Cleveland Rueckert - UBS

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Graphic Packaging Q4 and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Call and Webcast. My name is Elliot, and I'll be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand over to Melanie Skijus, Vice President of Investor Relations. The floor is yours. Please go ahead.

Melanie Skijus

Good morning, and welcome to Graphic Packaging Holding Company's fourth quarter and full-year 2022 earnings call. Joining us on our call today are Mike Doss, the company's President and CEO; and Steve Scherger, Executive Vice President and CFO. To help you follow along with today's call, we will be referencing our fourth quarter earnings presentation, which can be accessed through the webcast and also on the Investors section of our website at www.graphicpkg.com.

Before I turn the call over to Mike, let me remind you that today's press release and the presentations made by our executives include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the factors identified in

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.