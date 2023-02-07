Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.98K Followers

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Aaron Hunt - Director, IR

Tom Gentile - President and CEO

Duane Hawkins - EVP and President, Defense & Space Division

Mark Suchinski - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

David Strauss - Barclays

Cai von Rumohr - Cowen

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies

Ken Herbert - RBC

Seth Seifman - JPMorgan

George Shapiro - Shapiro Research

Kristine Liwag - Morgan Stanley

Michael Ciarmoli - Truist Securities

Peter Arment - Baird

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.'s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Glenn, and I will be your coordinator today. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the presentation over to Aaron Hunt, Director of Investor Relations. Please proceed.

Aaron Hunt

Thank you, Glenn, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Spirit’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 results call. I am Aaron Hunt, Director of Investor Relations; and with me today are Spirit’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Gentile; Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Suchinski; Executive Vice President and President of Defense & Space Division, Duane Hawkins; and Spirit's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and President of Commercial Division, Sam Marnick. After opening comments by Tom, Duane, and Mark regarding our performance and outlook, we will take your questions.

Before we begin, I need to remind you that any projections or goals we may include in our discussion today are likely to involve risks, including those detailed in our earnings release, in our SEC filings, and the forward-looking statement at the end of this web presentation and referenced in our call today.

In addition, we refer you to our earnings release and presentation

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.