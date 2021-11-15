Altria: This 8%-Yielding Dividend Aristocrat Retirement Dream Keeps Delivering

Summary

  • Dividend aristocrats and kings are the most dependable income growth assets in history, and Altria Group, Inc. is the king of them all.
  • In the last 90 years, Altria Group turned $1 into $173,000 adjusted for inflation, the best-performing stock in history.
  • Altria continues to deliver where it counts, with management guiding for 4% to 5% growth in 2023. Analysts expect 5% to 6% growth long term.
  • That's despite the acceleration in volume declines, because it's accelerating RRP plans to have the confidence of rating agencies, analysts, and the bond market.
  • Bond investors think Altria will still be around in 2061, and it's trading at 8.5X cash-adjusted earnings, a 33% historical discount. That means 56% upside to fair value, and potentially 13% to 14% Nasdaq-beating returns long term. I'm happy to get paid a relatively safe 8% while waiting for Altria to execute on its smoke-free plans.
This article was published on Dividend Kings on Monday, February 6th, 2023.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend aristocrats are the most dependable income investments in history, and the only thing better are dividend kings, companies with 50+ year dividend growth streaks.

Justin Law

Seeking Alpha

earnings presentation

FactSet Research Terminal

earnings presentation

earnings presentation

FactSet Research Terminal

earnings presentation

FactSet Research Terminal

FactSet Research Terminal

FactSet Research Terminal

FactSet Research Terminal

FAST Graphs, FactSet

FAST Graphs, FactSet

This article was written by

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DK owns MO in our portfolios.

Comments (1)

