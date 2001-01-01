Costco: Great Company But Expensive

Feb. 07, 2023 6:28 PM ETCostco Wholesale Corporation (COST)
Rob Barnett profile picture
Rob Barnett
2.17K Followers

Summary

  • Costco has some of the best retail financial metrics in the world which is a testament to its high quality management and board.
  • It has grown revenues, margins and dividends every year since 2009 and was not financially impacted by the COVID pandemic.
  • Long term shareholders have enjoyed outstanding returns on investment in a company which consistently out-performs the broader market.
  • Costco's share price appears to be well ahead of its intrinsic value. This may prove to be problematic in the event of any significant market correction.

Costco wholesale storefront in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

BING-JHEN HONG

Company Description

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is a global retailer which operates “big barn” style warehouses and ecommerce websites. Sales are made exclusively to members only.

At the time of writing this report Costco operates 838 warehouses in the

Costco's 2022 divisional financial result.

Author's compilation using data from Costco's 10K-filings.

Historical divisional revenues and operating margin.

Author's compilation using data from Costco's 10-K filings.

Historical net sales and revenue fee growth rates.

Author's compilation using data from Costco's 10-K filings.

Historical revenues & adjusted operating margins.

Author's compilation using data from Costco's 10-K filings.

Reported historical gross margins.

Author's compilation using data from Costco's 10-K filings.

Historical divisional operating margins.

Author's compilation using data from Costco's 10-K filings.

Author's moat assessment.

Author's model.

Author's calculation of Costco's return on invested capital.

Author's compilation using data from Costco's 10-K filings.

Author's calculation of Costco's debt metrics.

Author's compilation using data from Costco's 10-K filings.

Costco's historical cash flows.

Author's compilation using data from Costco's 10-K filings.

Costco's share price chart for the last 12 months.

Yahoo Finance

Calculated historical total shareholder returns.

Author's compilation using data from Yahoo Finance.

Historical inventory to sales ratio.

Author's compilation using data from Costco's SEC filings.

Forecast for sales and margins by division.

Author's model assumptions.

Author's discounted cash flow model.

Author's model.

Author's discounted cash flow model.

Author's model.

Author's Monte Carlo simulation for the valuation.

Author's model.

Selected relative valuation comparisons.

Author's compilation using data from Yahoo Finance.

What if analysis from the Author's model.

Author's model.

Author's assessment.

Author's model.

This article was written by

Rob Barnett profile picture
Rob Barnett
2.17K Followers
I have degrees in Applied Chemistry, Accounting and an MBA. I also have completed the NYU Stern Certificate in Advanced Valuation with High Honors. I have held senior executive roles in a variety industries including glass, building materials, consumer products & rail transport.I am a full-time investor living in Melbourne, Australia.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.