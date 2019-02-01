Evolus: Extra Strength Dose Data Provides Additional Offering Expansion For Jeuveau

Feb. 07, 2023 6:44 PM ETEvolus, Inc. (EOLS)ABBV, RVNC
Terry Chrisomalis profile picture
Terry Chrisomalis
Marketplace

Summary

  • Evolus' Jeuveau continues to see growth. Recent release of unaudited full-year 2022 financials showed revenues reaching $148.6 million, which was an increase of 49% over same period in 2021.
  • It predicts that it will reach organic net revenue of $500 million by 2028.
  • Interim results released from "Extra Strength" Jeuveau study were positive; final results expected to be released in the 2nd half of 2023.
  • It recently received approval of Nuceiva in Australia, with expected launch in 2nd half of 2023. Prior to launch in Australia, it is launching the drug in other European territories like Austria and Germany in the 1st half of 2023.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Biotech Analysis Central. Learn More »

Microbiology chemical researching. Modern chemical laboratory analysing.

Vadym Terelyuk/iStock via Getty Images

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) is a great speculative biotech play to look into. The reason why I state that is because it has already established the ability to compete well in the facial aesthetics

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

This article was written by

Terry Chrisomalis profile picture
Terry Chrisomalis
10.66K Followers
Actionable ideas on small-large cap biotech stocks through deep analysis.

I am the Founder of Biotech Analysis Central, A subscription service on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace. If you want to learn more about biotech investing or you want to check out my biotech analysis you can do so with a free 2-week trial to my service. Just hit the "Learn More" button on the bottom of the Marketplace Research Tab. I have a Bachelors of Applied Science Degree In Technology Management, Industrial and Business Services Management from St. Petersburg College Florida. I have been investing in biotech stocks for many years, and I prefer to invest as a long term investor. With that In mind I seek stocks that have long term value! I primarily Like to Invest In biotechnology stocks and I accept the risks. I Write for the Healthcare Sector and Stock market in general. I contribute to Seeking Alpha.

You can follow me on stocktwits.com under the name BiopharmaPro where I currently have (62.5K) followers. Join me in my quest to find the best biotechnology stocks that deliver results to help patients with new treatment options.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.