PSI: Pursuing Semiconductors Intelligently

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
19.66K Followers

Summary

  • Despite being mauled by the 2022 bear market, the semiconductor sector has significantly outperformed the broad market indexes over the past five years.
  • In my opinion, it will very likely outperform the board market indexes over the next five years as well.
  • That's because the sector has become one of the most critical and strategically important sectors of the market and the heart-n-soul of other sectors (EVs, data centers, AI, etc.).
  • Today, I'll take a look at the Invesco Semiconductor ETF to see if it might make a good addition to your well-diversified portfolio.
technician with wafer

PonyWang

As you may know, semiconductor stocks have come roaring back this year after being mauled by the 2022 bear market. Indeed, the Van Eck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - frequently cited as the market's semiconductor "standard" - is up 25%-plus YTD. Whether or not

This article was written by

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
19.66K Followers
Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVGO, SMH, QQQ, DIA, VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.