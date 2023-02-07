Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 07, 2023 6:10 PM ETSkyline Champion Corporation (SKY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.99K Followers

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Yost - President and CEO

Laurie Hough - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Dan Moore - CJS Securities

Greg Palm - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Phil Ng - Jefferies

Jay McCanless - Wedbush Securities

Matthew Bouley - Barclays

Mike Dahl - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Skyline Champion Corporation's Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call. The company issued an earnings press release yesterday after close. I would like to remind everybody that yesterday's press release and statements made during this call include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations and projections.

Such risks and uncertainties include factors set forth in the earnings release and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, during today's call, the company will discuss non-GAAP measures, which we believe can be useful in evaluating its commission -- its performance. A reconciliation of these measures can be found in the earnings release.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mark Yost, Skyline Champion's President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Mark Yost

Thank you for joining our earnings call and good morning, everyone. I'm pleased to be joined on this call by Laurie Hough, EVP and CFO. Today, I will briefly talk about our third quarter highlights and then provide an update on activity so far in our fourth quarter and the year ahead. I'm pleased to report another solid quarter as we delivered year-over-year growth in sales and profitability despite our strong performance in the prior year period.

During the third

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.