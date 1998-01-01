BP: Better Production, Better Prices, Big Profits

Feb. 07, 2023 7:27 PM ETBP p.l.c. (BP)1 Comment
Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
4.22K Followers

Summary

  • BP will spend an incremental $1 billion per year on hydrocarbon projects, resulting in 500 mboe/d more production in 2030 than the previous plan.
  • BP is spending another extra $1 billion per year on low carbon projects, concentrating in biofuels, hydrogen, and EV charging, not low-profit solar and wind.
  • With these investments and a $10 increase in the oil price assumption, the stock can deliver a total return of 14.6% per year through 2030.

BP Retail Gas Station. BP and British Petroleum is a global British oil and gas company headquartered in London.

jetcityimage

Strong Prices Enable More Investment

Much has happened in the energy industry since Bernard Looney took over as the CEO of BP (NYSE:BP) and rolled out the company's new strategy in 2020 to shift more focus

BP Planning Price Set 2023

BP

BP 2023 strategy update

BP

BP Renewables strategy

BP

BP Financial Model

Author Spreadsheet

This article was written by

Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
4.22K Followers
I am a Chemical Engineer by training and have an MBA with concentrations in Finance and Operations Management. I retired early after 22 years in the energy industry with roles in engineering, planning, and financial analysis. I have managed my own portfolio since 1998 and have met my goal to match the S+P 500 return over the long term with lower volatility and higher income yield. I plan to focus my writing on positions I already hold or am considering changing, however my bias is toward long-term holding unless there is a very compelling reason to sell.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.