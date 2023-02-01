SK Hynix, Inc. (HXSCF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 07, 2023 7:00 PM ETSK Hynix, Inc. (HXSCF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.99K Followers

SK Hynix, Inc. (OTC:HXSCF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 1, 2023 1:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Park Seong Hwan - Head of Investor Relations

Kim Woo-Hyun - Chief Finance Officer

Park Myoung-Soo - Head of DRAM Marketing

Conference Call Participants

Hyun-woo Doh - NH Securities

S. K. Kim - Daiwa Capital Markets

J.J. Park - JPMorgan

Simon Woo - Bank of America.

Ricky Seo - HSBC

Myung Sup Song - HI Investment & Securities

Marcus Shin - Mizuho Securities

Sei Cheol Lee - Citigroup

Operator

Good morning. Thank you for participating today and we will begin our SK hynix 2022 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call. After the presentation by SK hynix, we will be having a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] Our earnings release today will be interpreted simultaneously, while our Q&A session as consecutive.

So we will now begin our SK hynix earnings release presentation.

Park Seong Hwan

Good morning and good afternoon and evening to those calling from abroad. This is Park Seong Hwan, Head of IR at SK hynix. Welcome to the SK hynix 2022 fourth quarter earnings release conference call. Before starting the conference call, allow me to introduce the executives present here today. First CFO, Kim Woo-Hyun, who will be presenting today; Park Myoung-Soo, Head of DRAM Marketing; and Park Chan-Dong Head of NAND Marketing.

A reminder that all earnings results and outlooks presented by the company today are subject to change, depending on the macroeconomics and market circumstances. With that, we will now begin SK hynix's earnings release conference call for the fourth quarter as well as full year of 2022.

Mr. Kim will first present on the earnings followed by the company's plan and outlook.

Kim Woo-Hyun

Good morning, everyone. This is CFO Kim Woo-Hyun. Let me begin today's presentation with the company's performance for

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.