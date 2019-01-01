PetMed Express: Short Puts Make Much More Sense

Feb. 07, 2023 8:17 PM ETPetMed Express, Inc. (PETS)1 Comment
Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.37K Followers

Summary

  • I think results this quarter were less bad than they were in Q2, but the company is still struggling. The dividend is well covered, though.
  • I would want to see the shares trading at a pretty steep discount given what's going on, and the shares are priced richly in my view.
  • Thankfully, the options market is offering a decent way to make what I consider to be very acceptable risk adjusted returns here.

dog and cat as best friends, looking out the window together

Kerkez

It's been about 5 ½ months since I wrote my "avoid the stock but sell the put" article on PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) stock, and in that time the shares have returned a loss of 8.3% against a loss

A financial history of PetMed from 2015 to the present

PetMed Financials (PetMed investor relations)

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.37K Followers
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PETS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While I'm technically not yet long, by the time you read this I will have sold 10 of the puts described in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.