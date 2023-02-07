UDR, Inc. (UDR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 07, 2023 7:26 PM ETUDR, Inc. (UDR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.99K Followers

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Trent Trujillo - Director, Investor Relations

Thomas Toomey - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Joe Fisher - President and Chief Financial Officer

Mike Lacy - Senior Vice President, Operations

Chris Van Ens - Vice President, Property Operations

H. Andrew Cantor - Senior Vice President, Acquisitions and Dispositions

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Paolone - JPMorgan

Nick Joseph - Citi

Daniel Tricarico - Scotiabank

Austin Wurschmidt - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Michael Goldsmith - UBS

Joshua Dennerlein - Bank of America

Steve Sakwa - Evercore ISI

Adam Kramer - Morgan Stanley

Juan Sanabria - BMO Capital Markets

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets

Chandni Luthra - Goldman Sachs

Rich Anderson - SMBC

Wes Golladay - Baird

Haendel St. Juste - Mizuho

Rob Stevenson - Janney Montgomery Scott

Connor Mitchell - Piper Sandler

Anthony Powell - Barclays

Tayo Okusanya - Credit Suisse

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the UDR, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Trent Trujillo, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you, Trent. You may begin.

Trent Trujillo

Welcome to UDR’s quarterly financial results conference call. Our press release and supplemental disclosure package were distributed yesterday afternoon and posted to the Investor Relations section of our website, ir.udr.com. In the supplement, we have reconciled all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in accordance with Reg G requirements.

Statements made during this call, which are not historical, may constitute forward-looking statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurances that our expectations will be met. A discussion of risks and risk factors are detailed in our press

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.