DHI Group, Inc. (DHX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 07, 2023 7:53 PM ETDHI Group, Inc. (DHX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.99K Followers

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Todd Kehrli - MKR Investor Relations

Art Zeile - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Bostick - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Zach Cummins - B. Riley Securities

Eric Martinuzzi - Lake Street Capital

Kevin Liu - K. Liu & Company

Anja Soderstrom - Sidoti & Co.

Operator

Hello and welcome to the DHI Group's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants’ will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Todd Kehrli of MKR Investor Relations. Todd, please go ahead.

Todd Kehrli

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to DHI Group's fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and year-end earnings conference call.

With me on today's call are DHI's CEO, Art Zeile; and Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Bostick. Before I turn the call over to Art, I'd like to cover a few quick items. This afternoon, DHI issued a press release announcing its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. The release is available on the company's website at DHI Group, Inc. com. This call is being broadcast live over the Internet for all interested parties, and the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations page of the company's website.

I want to remind everyone that during today's call, management will make forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Please note that except for the historical information statements on today's call may constitute forward- looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements reflect DHI Management's current views concerning future events and financial performance. and are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the outcomes contained in

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.