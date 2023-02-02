This Is Why Buffett Chose Occidental Petroleum

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Marketplace

Summary

  • In this article, I discuss why Warren Buffett decided to buy exactly Occidental Petroleum over everything else.
  • I think Buffett likes OXY's growth opportunity due to its size and geography of operations.
  • In addition, a friendly shareholder return policy and impressive FCF generation capacity make OXY quite cheap.
  • I think the greatest investor will continue to buy drawdowns below $60 per share, giving us - retail investors - some sort of margin of safety.
  • So I concur with the conclusions of analysts at Goldman Sachs who attest to a ~32% earnings potential for OXY. I recommend considering the stock for buying at current support levels.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Fortune"s Most Powerful Women Summit - Day 2

Paul Morigi

Introduction

This is my second article covering Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) and for the first time, I decided to look at the company beyond comparing it to some other peers.

At some point, I got interested in the

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

OXY's Q2 IR presentation

OXY's Q2 IR presentation

Bloomberg [author's notes]

Bloomberg [author's notes]

CSIMarket.com

CSIMarket.com

Goldman Sachs [2 February 2023]

Goldman Sachs [2 February 2023] plus author's notes

Chart
Data by YCharts

TrendSpider, author's notes based on Seeking Alpha data

TrendSpider, author's notes based on Seeking Alpha data

Struggle to navigate the stock market environment?

Beyond the Wall Investing is about active portfolio positioning and finding investment ideas that are hidden from a broad market of investors. We don't bury our heads in the sand when the market is down - we try to anticipate this in advance and protect ourselves from unnecessary risks accordingly.

Keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of what Wall Street is buying/selling with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! Now there is a free trial and a special discount of 10% - hurry up!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
3.41K Followers
Discover What Wall Street Is Buying

Chief investment analyst at a small Singapore-registered family office. Mainly focused on special situations, IPOs, and undercovered/hidden stocks.


BS in Finance. In my bachelor's thesis, I looked at finding the best statistical/machine learning methods to predict underpricing of Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). A brief summary of my findings: using the KNN method, you could add about 24% of alpha compared to the average return of each initial public offer. In other words, with the AI algorithm I developed, it was possible to distinguish good IPOs from bad IPOs, where the average underpricing of selected companies in the test sample was 64.5%, while the overall average underpricing would be only 41.39%. More can be found here.


Ranked in the top 4% of financial bloggers by Tipranks (as of June 17, 2022, compared to the S&P 500 Index over a 1-year period). 


**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in OXY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.