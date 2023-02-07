Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 07, 2023 8:42 PM ETDelta Apparel, Inc. (DLA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.99K Followers

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE:DLA) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call February 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Robert Humphreys - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Nancy Bubanich - Chief Accounting Officer

Justin Grow - Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group

James Wilen - Wilen Investment Management

Operator

Thank you, and good afternoon to everyone participating in Delta Apparel’s Fiscal Year 2023 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Joining us from management are Bob Humphreys, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Justin Grow, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer; and Nancy Bubanich, Chief Accounting Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that during the course of this conference call, projections or other forward-looking statements may be made by Delta Apparel’s executives. Such projections and statements suggest prediction and involve risks and uncertainty and actual results may differ materially.

Please refer to the periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These documents identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the projections or Forward-Looking Statements.

Please note that any forward-looking statements are made only as of today, and except as required by law, the company does not commit to update or revise any forward-looking statements even if it becomes apparent that any projected results will not be realized.

It is not my pleasure to turn the call over to Mr. Humphreys. Please go ahead.

Robert Humphreys

Good afternoon and thank you for your interest in Delta Apparel. Before we begin, I would like to briefly introduce Justin Grow and Nancy Bubanich to those of you on the call. Justin recently rejoined Delta Apparel as our Executive Vice President

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.