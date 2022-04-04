S&P 500: Why Bear Psychology Is Destined For Failure

Feb. 07, 2023 9:59 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)SPX, SPY, VOO
Stratos Capital Partners profile picture
Stratos Capital Partners
405 Followers

Summary

  • In this article, we focus on the psychological aspects of trading with an emphasis on behavioural biases. We discuss how these biases may have contributed to the overwhelming urge to time markets.
  • We argue that it is the innate desire to seek outsized profits from sharp and sudden swings in prices that truly defines a bear.
  • To time markets, one has to become a bear, even if it means becoming one only temporarily.
  • We discuss how availability bias and anchoring bias act on bear psychology that result in suboptimal decisions.
  • The bears are caught in a challenging dilemma between risking being sidelined while witnessing another multi-year bull market in the making or having to play catch up with the market.

Sad teddy bear sit on the white bed

T. Pleydell/iStock via Getty Images

Trading psychology has always been a key factor separating the winners from the losers when it comes to market timing. And various studies have shown that the vast majority of traders usually end in

Treasury Yield Curves on selected dates

Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy

The 2-10-year yield curve inversion on April 4, 2022

Bloomberg - April 4, 2022

Chart of SPX

TradingView.com

S&P 500 Index showing the market peak, bottom, and intermittent rebounds.

TradingView.com

Bull and Bear market history since1942

First Trust Advisors

This article was written by

Stratos Capital Partners profile picture
Stratos Capital Partners
405 Followers
Stratos Capital Partners (S.C) was established in 2017 by a small team of professionals from the investment industry with a deep passion for financial markets, macroeconomics, and investment strategy. S.C's original goal was to focus exclusively and extensively on the research & development of algorithmic trend-following strategies. The implications of our research over the years have not only strengthened our conviction for systematic strategies but have also led to the profound evolution of our philosophy towards a multi-asset and multi-strategy investment model.Author Bio: An original co-founder of S.C, I am also currently a portfolio manager for a family office with more than US$100 million in assets under management. 13 years of experience in the investment industry, of which I have spent 8 years actively managing investment portfolios for ultra-high net worth familiesPhilosophy: My investment philosophy is firmly anchored to systematic strategies that are evidence-based and applicable to multiple asset classes and across market cycles. Ideally, an investment portfolio should be systematic by design, multi-asset in composition, and multi-strategy in execution. Rigorous risk management is fundamental to this multi-asset and multi-strategy investment model. For equities specifically, I rely heavily on value investing principles alongside other factors that have proven to generate consistent beta across market cycles. Good equity investing, of course, should not be entirely quantitative in approach. Thus, a certain degree of judgement and strategic thinking is required for making qualitative assessments at the individual stock level. ______________________________________________________Disclaimer: Stratos Capital Partners is a pen name adopted solely for the purpose of contributing independent investment and trading analysis for Seeking Alpha. Stratos Capital Partners is not a registered fund and is not licensed by a financial regulator. Stratos Capital Partners does not receive any form of benefit or compensation from companies mentioned in our analyses. However, the author does receive monetary benefits in the form of payment for article views as a content contributor for Seeking Alpha. The author shall not be held responsible for any losses whatsoever that may arise due to the author's analyses. Readers are advised to exercise due diligence when making investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, SPX, DHI, GMRE, BX, XHB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.