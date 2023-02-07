Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 07, 2023 9:00 PM ETYum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134K Followers

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2023 7:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Michelle Shen - Director, Investor Relations

Joey Wat - Chief Executive Officer

Andy Yeung - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Bittner - Oppenheimer & Company

Chen Luo - Bank of America

Wei Xiaopo - Citi

Michelle Cheng - Goldman Sachs

Anne Ling - Jefferies

Lillian Lou - Morgan Stanley

Lin Sijie - CICC

Ethan Wang - CLSA

Operator

Thank you all for standing by and welcome to the Yum China Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I'd now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker, Ms. Michelle Shen, IR, Director. Please go ahead.

Michelle Shen

Thank you, Zari. Hello everyone. Thank you for joining Yum China's fourth quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. On today's call are our CEO, Ms. Joey Wat; and our CFO, Mr. Andy Yeung.

Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that our earnings call and investor materials contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to future events and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from these statements -- from these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statement in our earnings release and the risk factors included in our filings with the SEC.

This call also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. You should carefully consider the comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliation of non-GAAP and GAAP measures is included in our earnings release.

Today's call includes three sections. Joey will talk about our journey in the past three years and discuss fourth quarter performance. Andy will then cover the financial performance and outlook in greater detail. Finally, we will

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.