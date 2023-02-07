New Relic, Inc. (NEWR) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 07, 2023 9:25 PM ETNew Relic, Inc. (NEWR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134K Followers

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ingo Friedrichowitz – Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance

Bill Staples – Chief Executive Officer

David Barter – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Fred Lee – Credit Suisse

Sanjit Singh – Morgan Stanley

Erik Suppiger – JMP Securities

Richard Poland – RBC

Taz Koujalgi – Wedbush Securities

Mike Cikos – Needham and Company

Yun Kim – Loop Capital Markets

Kingsley Crane – Canaccord Genuity

Michael Turits – KeyBanc

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Matt, and I’ll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the New Relic Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Ingo Friedrichowitz, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance. Thank you. You may begin.

Ingo Friedrichowitz

Good afternoon, and welcome to our third quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings call. On the call with me are Bill Staples, our Chief Executive Officer; and David Barter, our Chief Financial Officer. On our Investor Relations website, you can find the earnings press release and the investor summary slide deck, which is intended to supplement our prepared remarks during today’s call. In addition, an audio replay of this call will be available on our website, ir.newrelic.com, in a few hours.

During today’s call, we will be making forward-looking statements, including about our business outlook and strategies, which we based our predictions and expectations on as of today. Our actual results could differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the risk factors in our most

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.