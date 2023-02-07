Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 07, 2023 9:38 PM ETFortinet, Inc. (FTNT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134K Followers

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Peter Salkowski - Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

Ken Xie - Founder, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Executive Officer

Keith Jensen - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Essex - JPMorgan

Fatima Boolani - Citi

Saket Kalia - Barclays

Hamza Fodderwala - Morgan Stanley

Brad Zelnick - Deutsche Bank

Shaul Eyal - Cowen

Adam Borg - Stifel

Tal Liani - Bank of America

Ittai Kidron - Oppenheimer

Andrew Nowinski - Wells Fargo

Raymond McDonough - Guggenheim Partners

Adam Tindle - Raymond James

Ben Bollin - Cleveland Research

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Fortinet Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference to your host, Mr. Peter Salkowski, Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Peter Salkowski

Thank you, Valerie. Good afternoon, everyone. This is Peter Salkowski, Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations at Fortinet. I'm pleased to welcome everyone to our call to discuss Fortinet's financial results for the full-year and fourth quarter of 2022.

Speakers on today's call are Ken Xie, Fortinet's Founder, Chairman and CEO; and Keith Jensen, our Chief Financial Officer. This is a live call that will be available for replay via webcast on our Investor Relations website. Ken will begin our call today by providing a high-level perspective on our business. Keith will then review our financial and operating results for the full-year and fourth quarter of 2022 before providing guidance for the first quarter of 2023 and the full-year. We'll then open the call for questions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.