Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134K Followers

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jim Giannakouros – Vice President of Investor Relations

Chris Koch – Chair President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Zdimal – Chief Financial Officer

Dave Smith – Vice President of Sustainability

Conference Call Participants

Bryan Blair – Oppenheimer

Tim Wojs – Baird

Garik Shmois – Loop Capital

Dan Oppenheim – Credit Suisse

Saree Boroditsky – Jefferies

David MacGregor – Longbow Research

Adam Baumgarten – Zelman

John Joyner – BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Hannah, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Carlisle Companies Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Jim Giannakouros, Carlisle's Vice President of Investor Relations. Jim, please go ahead.

Jim Giannakouros

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Carlisle's fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. We released our fourth quarter financial results after the market closed today, and you can find both our press release and earnings call slide presentation in the Investor Relations section of our website, carlisle.com. On the call with me today are Chris Koch, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer; Kevin Zdimal, our Chief Financial Officer; and Dave Smith, Carlisle's Vice President of Sustainability.

Today's call will begin with Chris giving an update on our progress in achieving our strategic plan, Vision 2025, highlights of our fourth quarter and full year results and a discussion of our current business outlook. With our recently announced commitment to achieving Net-Zero emissions by 2050, Dave will elaborate on our commitment to this pledge and provide

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.