BNP Paribas: Q4 First Impression

Feb. 07, 2023 11:04 PM ETBNP Paribas SA (BNPQF), BNPQY
Summary

  • Strong growth in all BNP divisions.
  • Low cost of risk (even considering the negative one-off from Poland).
  • Solid CET1 ratio and strong ROTE results. Based on tangible book value evolution, we slightly increased our target price.

The Diamond Tower, Torre Diamante or Diamantone skyscraper. Italian headquarter building of the French international banking group, BNP Paribas

Balazs Sebok

After our comment on the Italian major banks: UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo; today it is time for BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY) (OTCQX:BNPQF). It was a good call to overweight the EU banking sector, and

Mare Evidence

BNP Paribas result in a Snap

BNP Paribas result in a Snap

BNP Paribas new targets

BNP Paribas new targets

BNP Paribas Tangible Book Value evolution

BNP Paribas Tangible Book Value evolution

This article was written by

Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

