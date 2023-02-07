SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Justine Stone - Head, Investor Relations

Bill Stone - Chairman and CEO

Rahul Kanwar - President and COO

Patrick Pedonti - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Surinder Thind - Jefferies

Alex Kramm - UBS

Jeff Schmitt - William Blair

Peter Heckmann - D.A. Davidson

Andrew Schmidt - Citi

Kevin McVeigh - Credit Suisse

Terry Tillman - Truist Securities

James Faucette - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the SS&C Technologies Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn today’s call over to Justine Stone, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Justine Stone

Hi, everyone. Welcome and thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter 2020 earnings call. I am Justine Stone, Investor Relations for SS&C Technologies. With me today is Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Rahul Kanwar, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Patrick Pedonti, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, we need to review the safe harbor statement. Please note the various remarks we make today about future expectations, plans and prospects including the financial outlook we provide, constitute forward-looking statements provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the Risk Factors section of most of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, which is on file with the SEC and can also be accessed on our website.

These forward-looking statements represent our expectations only as of today, February 7, 2023. While the company may elect to

