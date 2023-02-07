Model N, Inc. (MODN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 07, 2023 10:57 PM ETModel N, Inc. (MODN)
Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Carolyn Bass – Investor Relations

Jason Blessing – Chief Executive Officer

John Ederer – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt VanVliet – BTIG

Joe Vruwink – Robert W. Baird

Chad Bennett – Craig-Hallum

Joe Meares – Truist

Ryan MacDonald – Needham & Company

Joe Goodwin – JMP Securities

Johnathan McCary – Raymond James

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Model N's First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Carolyn Bass, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Carolyn Bass

Good afternoon. Welcome to Model N's first quarter and fiscal 2023 earnings call. This is Carolyn Bass, Investor Relations for Model N. With me on the call today are Jason Blessing, Model N's Chief Executive Officer; and John Ederer, Chief Financial Officer. Our earnings press release was issued at the close of market and is posted on our website.

The primary purpose of today's call is to provide you with information regarding our first quarter of fiscal 2023 performance and offer an outlook for our second quarter and fiscal year ending September 30, 2023. The comments made on this call may include forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and expectations as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or outlook. Actual statements may differ materially. Please refer to our risk factors in our most recent Form 10-Q filed with the SEC.

In addition, during

