SDEM: Don't Fall For This Monthly Income ETF

Value Prof profile picture
Value Prof
560 Followers

Summary

  • SDEM is a high-yield emerging market ETF paying monthly distributions.
  • It holds 50 of the highest-yielding EM stocks with heavy exposure to China, Taiwan, and Brazil.
  • Its sector and country allocations carry significant risks, from politics to war to currency volatility.
  • With so many safer high-yield ETF and CEF options out there, I recommend that investors steer clear from SDEM.

Digitally Generated Crypto Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Based Computer Software and Coding Display with Dotted World Map

cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

As I recently discussed in my coverage of their cloud computing ETF (CLOU), Global X, a subsidiary of South Korea's Mirae Asset Financial Group, offers one of the widest selections of niche sub-sector, thematic, and special strategy ETFs. Today

SDEM Distribution History

SDEM Distribution History (Seeking Alpha)

Chart
Data by YCharts

EM Dividend 50 Index Exposures

EM Dividend 50 Index Exposures (MSCI)

SDEM Marketing Materials

SDEM Marketing Materials (Global X)

Emerging Market Index Performance

Emerging Market Index Performance (MSCI)

This article was written by

Value Prof profile picture
Value Prof
560 Followers
I'm Value Prof, a market researcher and former investment advisor primarily focusing on utility and consumer stocks, dividend growth strategies, and occasional swing trades. I like to highlight high-quality, undercovered companies that offer a mix of steady growth and rising income. Drawing on my professional background in finance, technology, and entertainment, I aim to help you navigate the stock market and become a smarter, happier investor by offering well-researched, independent, and often contrarian takes on the news, politics, and the macro environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.