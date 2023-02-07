Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 07, 2023 11:42 PM ETEnphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134K Followers

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Karen Sagot - Investor Relations

Badri Kothandaraman - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mandy Yang - Chief Financial Officer

Raghu Belur - Chief Products Officer

Conference Call Participants

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer

Philip Shen - ROTH Capital Partners

Brian Lee - Goldman Sachs

Mark Strouse - JPMorgan

Steve Fleishman - Wolfe Research

Jeff Osborne - Cowen & Co

Ameet Thakkar - BMO Capital Markets

Julien Dumoulin-Smith - Bank of America

Eric Stine - Craig-Hallum

Kashy Harrison - Piper Sandler

Praneeth Satish - Wells Fargo

Sophie Karp - KeyBanc

Corinne Blanchard - Deutsche Bank

Pavel Molchanov - Raymond James

Sean Milligan - Janney

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the Enphase Energy Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note today’s event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Karen Sagot. Please go ahead.

Karen Sagot

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us on today’s conference call to discuss Enphase Energy’s fourth quarter 2022 results. On today’s call are Badri Kothandaraman, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Mandy Yang, our Chief Financial Officer; and Raghu Belur, our Chief Products Officer.

After the market closed today, Enphase issued a press release announcing the results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. During this conference call, Enphase management will make forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to our expected future financial performance, the capabilities of our technology and products and the benefits to homeowners and installers our operations, including manufacturing, customer service and supply and demand, anticipated growth in existing and new markets, the timing of new product introductions and regulatory matters. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and our actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from these expectations. For

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.