Summary

  • General Motors beat analysts' earnings expectations due to further increases in car prices.
  • There is still a big deficit in the car market: car makers cannot keep up with demand.
  • Falling metal prices restore GM margins.
  • General Motors will improve its financial results in 2023 and has low multiples, so we give the company a BUY rating.

Investment Thesis

General Motors (NYSE:GM) continues to develop the EV business and is committed to plans to capture the market with new models in various car segments.

Despite the crisis, GM will continue to inject significant investments into EVs, both

The auto industry continues to face a shortage of semiconductors, which creates a fairly large imbalance between supply and demand.

As the semiconductor shortage hasn’t been resolved, we don't see a meaningful replenishment of car inventories, suggesting car production is still at a low level. The current ratio of car inventories to sales stands at 0.556х compared with the historical average of 2.5х.

A similar situation is being observed in the US used car market, although the growth of prices is sharply decelerating.

As a result, we are raising the forecast for GM’s revenue from $186.9 bln (+19.2% y/y) to $195.2 bln (+24.6% y/y) for 2023, and from $201.8 bln (+7.9% y/y) to $211.6 bln (+8.4% y/y) for 2024.

As a result, we are raising the EBITDA forecast from 23.47 bln (+8.6% y/y) to 23.6 bln (+9.3% y/y) for 2023 and from 23.5 bln (+0.1% y/y) to 25.2 bln (+6.7% y/y) for 2024.

The upside is +42%.

