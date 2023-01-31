The Month In Closed-End Funds: January 2023

Summary

  • For the third month in four, equity CEFs (+5.60% on a NAV basis) on average witnessed positive performance.
  • While their fixed income CEF cohorts (+4.08%) posted gains for the second month in three.
  • At month end, 18% of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV, with 22% of equity CEFs and 15% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.
  • Emerging Markets CEFs (+9.69%), for the second month in three, outshined the other classifications in the equity CEF universe for January.
  • For the third month in a row, Emerging Markets Hard Currency Debt CEFs (+6.29%) posted the strongest return in the fixed income CEF universe for January.

For the month, 97% of all closed-end funds (CEFs) posted net-asset-value [NAV]-based returns in the black, with 93% of equity CEFs and 100% of fixed income CEFs chalking up returns in the plus column. For the second month in three, Lipper’s world equity CEFs (+7.86%) macro-group outpaced or mitigated

Tom Roseen is the Head of Research Services, joining from Janus in 1996. He is the editor and an author of Lipper's U.S. Research Studies, FundFlows Insight Reports and FundIndustry Insight Reports. He is involved in fund analysis and research, and contributes to the monthly and quarterly equity and fixed income FundMarket Insight reports, webcasts and podcasts, where he focuses on domestic and world fund performance and attribution. His areas of expertise include closed-end fund analysis, portfolio evaluation, equity and fixed income fund research, fund flows analysis, after-tax performance and Lipper Leaders. Tom has a BS in finance from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a Master's in International Management from the University of Denver.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

