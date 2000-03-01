Caution Warranted Despite Bear Market Rally

Feb. 08, 2023 1:47 AM ETAGG, ARKK, SPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ
Grey Owl Capital profile picture
Grey Owl Capital
276 Followers

Summary

  • At -18.1% and -17.8%, 2022 marked the first time the S&P 500 and the 10-Year Treasury Bond respectively both delivered negative annual returns below -10% in the same year.
  • All bear markets have significant rallies in the midst of the bear market. A high-teens percentage rally does not mean the bear market is over.
  • In November 2022, the Purchasing Manager Index dropped below 50, indicating a shrinking manufacturing economy, and it fell further in December.
  • Consensus expectations for S&P 500 full-year 2022 operating earnings are down to $198.73. Yet, 2023 estimates of $223.63 imply a rapid and significant rebound, not impossible but much higher than the historical track record would suggest is probable.
  • October 2022 may prove to be the bottom of this bear market, but with the negative rate-of-change dynamics in key economic and corporate profit data, there is insufficient evidence to warrant an aggressive investment posture.

Happy family going on a road trip in their car

Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

“Are we there yet?”

– Every kid on a car ride for more than an hour

Despite the current rally in risk assets that includes US equities, we believe caution remains warranted. Below we look at the

S&P500 10-Year Treasury Bond 60/40 Portfolio

Figure 1 - 60/40 Annual Returns; (bilello.blog/2023/2022-the-year-in-charts)

Comparison of Bear Markets

Figure 2 - Current & Past Bear Markets; (Hedgeye.com)

US ISM Manufacturing PMI monthly

Figure 3 – (YCharts)

This article was written by

Grey Owl Capital profile picture
Grey Owl Capital
276 Followers
Grey Owl Capital Management, LLC is a Virginia registered investment advisor whose mission is to provide superior absolute investment returns for clients. Founded in May of 2009 and located in Falls Church, VA, the firm provides a go-anywhere, opportunistic investment process that seeks out the best alternatives for capital appreciation across multiple assets classes. The firm’s principals both hold the Chartered Financial Analysts (CFA) designation. You can find out more about Grey Owl Capital Management, LLC at www.greyowlcapital.com or by calling 888-GREY-OWL (888-473-9695).

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.