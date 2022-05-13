It's Time To Lower My Rating On Arbor Realty

Feb. 08, 2023 2:17 AM ETArbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR)ABR.PD, ABR.PE, ABR.PF
Crunching Numbers profile picture
Crunching Numbers
3.17K Followers

Summary

  • The share price has rallied by double digits in the past six weeks.
  • A forward dividend yield of just over 10% remains attractive.
  • Further share price appreciation is expected to be somewhat constrained.

Mortgage loan calculator application form

alexsl/iStock via Getty Images

At this point, you have already read the title of this article. So, before anyone starts calling their broker and telling them to sell their Arbor Realty (NYSE:ABR) shares, consider the following - although I am lowering my

This article was written by

Crunching Numbers profile picture
Crunching Numbers
3.17K Followers
As of May 13, 2022, ranked #95 out of 10,688 Bloggers (top 1%) by TipRanks and #392 out of 18,543 (top 2%) overall experts by TipRanks.com.https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/crunching-numbersFocus is mostly on Sirius XM Holdings and income investing,  I have 30 years (through 2000) experience working for basic manufacturing and high tech industries in both the US and Europe. Company sizes ranged from start-ups to Fortune top 10. Experience as manager and/or grunt in fields of financial analysis, revenue forecasting, business planning, budgeting, pricing analysis, compensation planning, contracts, marketing and product management. Have been investing in stocks nearly 50 years, options for 30 years and on and off in real estate since 1981. Laid off when the dot-com bubble burst, and began investing full time.BS in engineering from Boston U, MBA in finance from Rutgers.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to long term core holdings, I also hold a significant trading position that could be liquidated should the price reach $20.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.