U.K. Green Funds Still Look Relatively Brown

Summary

  • On the scale of exposure to oil and gas stocks, UK “light green” equity funds are browner than US and European non-ESG funds.
  • Energy is 12.5% on the FTSE 100 while the S&P 500 has an approximate 5.2% exposure to oil and gas.
  • Despite the persistent outflows experienced by UK equities, this oil and gas tilt has likely helped the market’s performance over the past year and more.

Lone Tree In Field

shaunl/E+ via Getty Images

By Dewi John

This reflects a structural bias in the underlying indices. Energy

This reflects a structural bias in the underlying indices. Energy

Table 1: Equity US, Europe ex-UK and UK Oil & Gas Exposure, Performance

Source: Refinitiv Lipper

