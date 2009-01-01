DJIA: Further Upside Is Likely (Technical Analysis)

Muhammad Umair profile picture
Muhammad Umair
241 Followers

Summary

  • The recent 22% decline in the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index did not damage the strong uptrend.
  • A break above $35,500 in DJI will open the doors for increased prices in the index.
  • Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF has a strong correlation with DJI, and any breakout to the upside will spark a significant ETF rally.

US stock market economy growth and recovery concept. Dow Jones Industrial Average or DJIA index in wooden blocks with increasing stack of coins in black background.

John Kevin/iStock via Getty Images

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is a stock market index that measures the performance of 30 large, publicly traded U.S. companies. The index is widely regarded as a leading indicator of the US stock market's overall

This article was written by

Muhammad Umair profile picture
Muhammad Umair
241 Followers
Muhammad Umair, PhD is a financial markets analyst, advisor and investor with over 15 years of experience in financial markets. He is the founder of Gold Predictors, a web application that publishes in-depth analysis and educational materials on the forex, gold, and silver markets using advanced analytical techniques. He has transformed the world of trading and investing by developing superior forecasting techniques and analyses that have up to 95% accuracy in price points and timing. The high-quality analysis and trading ideas, available at the Gold Predictors website, are the result of extensive research and testing of trading strategies on live accounts over time. He believes that the precious metals sector currently has the most potential. As a consequence, it is his main point of interest to help traders and investors make the most of that potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.