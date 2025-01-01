Triumph Group: Concerns On Pension And Refinancing

Feb. 08, 2023 3:25 AM ETTriumph Group, Inc. (TGI)
Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
193 Followers

Summary

  • TGI has upcoming debt maturities and pension contributions as pressing issues.
  • Management guided to positive FCF expected in FY23.
  • It would be wiser to stay neutral or take a small position and wait for refinancing activities to clear before sizing up.

jet flight travel concept stock photo. Airplane fly above amazing blue misty mountain

welcomeinside

Summary

As a whole, I don't see any major changes to the strength of the equity story for Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) as a result of 3Q23 earnings. There hasn't been much of a shift in the long-term story, with FCF

This article was written by

Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
193 Followers
Both a full-time investor and a full-time operations manager. I've learned about investing over the years by reading and researching businesses that, in my opinion, have a significant competitive advantage that can sustainably produce returns above its cost of capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.